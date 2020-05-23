City Series – Michelle Sanya Tirkey in Delhi, We the Isolationists (317th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Michelle Sanya Tirkey]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see stars
At 3:00 sleep embraces me at last,
and above the meandering roads of Nevada I see stars.
So many that I begin to see the light,
I can no longer spot the Orion.
Seconds, hours, minutes,
A delirium or dream, is it?
All that beauty mocks the trivia.
For nothing of the world really exists here,
Even the wind sways different,
tucks my hair behind my ear with every dance move
From a distance, an animated chorus of the feathered breaks in-
breaks the tranquility,
and a minute later my alarm goes off.
