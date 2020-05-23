City Series – Shikha Gupta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (315th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shikha Gupta]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see a bright spot of light falling up on me. I move a step back to escape the focus. There, I hear the sound of ghungroos tied to my feet. The melancholic vibe feels like a blooming flower sprinkled with few dewdrops. The monotony of the days and nights carved with the gloom and fastened with the rituals and regularities for so long.
The sound of the ringing bells on my ankle spontaneously melted with the fling and movements. I hear distant beats synchronizing with the moves of mine. The unstoppable rhythm makes me feel like imitating a peacock, outspreading my wings wide and swaying them around in the drizzling rain as if I am at the horizon marking my floor with no limits. I notice a flickering movement with eyes staring at me, as if it is me in disguise of some other. As if, it is me looking for some hope to enlighten within.
I know the conscience, which made my body lithe. For so many years, I forgot how to be happy that really spoke for my place.
