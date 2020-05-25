City Series – Ashmita Yadav in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, We the Isolationists (320th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Ashmita Yadav]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see my family, my roommates, my friends and all the people I have ever met or seen.

It’s been 61 days since I am stranded in my room in the hostel. I can’t go back to my home in the other country because of the suspended flights.

I open my eyes to see the empty beds, the beds which were once occupied by the people to whom I had been coming back to everyday since the last 3 years–my roommates.

I get a call from my home, I try to be the happy version of myself, taking away all their worry of their daughter being stranded in a distant land far away from them.

I end the call, cook and sit with my phone thinking of the times when I always had somebody to share my meals with.

I start thinking about how I feel with these changes in my life.

I realize I feel nothing.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.