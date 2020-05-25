City Series – Harleen Kaur in Delhi, We the Isolationists (318th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Harleen Kaur]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself imagining a return to normalcy built on the hope that this is just a bad dream and soon Ma will wake me up before it gets too far. I watch the grains of sand filter through the hourglass. As each grain transforms from its existence as time, I wish this nightmare to end and proceed with our lives. But increasingly am learning that the hourglass has been laid on its side with no desire to move forward. The time will run its course but not according to us. Until then, we have to build and define a new normal. And that’s okay, too.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.