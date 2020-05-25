City Series – Misbah Ul Ain in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (319th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Misbah Ul Ain]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself standing on the beach of a faraway island. And from there I want to fly and come back to the world. But I can’t fly. I’m hopeless and helpless there. Alone and depressed.
I lay down on the sand and started thinking whats going on with the world? Why we can’t meet each other? Why I’m alone? Why everyone is alone? What will happen next? I’m unable to find any hope around.
Then suddenly there appears a shape, I focused, he is my favourite writer, Ernest Hemingway. He said “Hope is never so lost that it can’t be found.”
I realised he is right. I’m hopeful now.
