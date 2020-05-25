City Series – Priyanka Rathi Verma in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (327th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priyanka Rathi Verma]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself having that one cup of afternoon coffee, home alone, overlooking at the high-rises and busy highway from my bedroom window, entertaining my thoughts undisturbed.
I see myself dancing to my favourite music playing aloud as I know no one will make fun of my choice of music.
I see myself wandering from one room to another admiring how neatly and beautifully everything is arranged unruffled.
I see ME being MYSELF.
