City Series – Priyanka Rathi Verma in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (327th Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Priyanka Rathi Verma]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself having that one cup of afternoon coffee, home alone, overlooking at the high-rises and busy highway from my bedroom window, entertaining my thoughts undisturbed.

I see myself dancing to my favourite music playing aloud as I know no one will make fun of my choice of music.

I see myself wandering from one room to another admiring how neatly and beautifully everything is arranged unruffled.

I see ME being MYSELF.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

