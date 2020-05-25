City Series – Sangeeta Dayma in Bombay, We the Isolationists (321st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sangeeta Dayma]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see
A canvas hanging on the wall.
Which is blank, absolutely blank.
I feel the urge to paint it with my bare hands.
But, there’s something that’s pulling me away.
And right then,
Everything seems to be grey!
A wave of melancholy hits my head.
I can feel myself drowning into the words of the poetry I wrote sitting beneath my bed.
I see dark heavy clouds appearing above my head, trying to water the flower that’s already been dead.
That’s already been dead.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.