City Series – Shagufta Naaz in Moradabad, We the Isolationists (329th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shagufta Naaz]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see
our sphere healing,
flowers blooming,
Leaves fluttering,
stars brighter,
thoughts wider,
heads lighter.
Amidst the chaos, serenity is what I found.
This crisis is a blessing in disguise!
I can also see…
Dreams shattering,
Hopes deteriorating,
some communities wrapped in dark clouds.
For some it’s a break but for some it’s an outrage.
Startled by the cries and the roaring noise,
I opened my eyes…
when can we really be free?
when can we stick our heads out ?
when will the dawn arrive?
Come on ,let us await that day.
And together let’s stand strong.
