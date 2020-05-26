City Series – Vatsala Mehra in Delhi, We the Isolationists (334th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vatsala Mehra]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see a window, as big as a wall, where sun and shade play together, clouds float giving us alluring peek-a-boo’s of the mighty Kanchenjunga.
I see light rays flirting with the curtains, creating beautiful patterns on my bed, lifting my mood & that of the fading wooden walls of the 100-year-old home in Tinkitam.
One photograph, a few heartfelt words and an epiphany later, I realized I too could fall in love easily.
I left a part of me there, all of us did.
No? Says my younger self.
