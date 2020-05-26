City Series – Vatsala Mehra in Delhi, We the Isolationists (334th Corona Diary)

City Series – Vatsala Mehra in Delhi, We the Isolationists (334th Corona Diary)

May 26, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Vatsala Mehra in Delhi, We the Isolationists (334th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Vatsala Mehra]

I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see a window, as big as a wall, where sun and shade play together, clouds float giving us alluring peek-a-boo’s of the mighty Kanchenjunga.

I see light rays flirting with the curtains, creating beautiful patterns on my bed, lifting my mood & that of the fading wooden walls of the 100-year-old home in Tinkitam.

One photograph, a few heartfelt words and an epiphany later, I realized I too could fall in love easily.

I left a part of me there, all of us did.

No? Says my younger self.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Viji Venkatesh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (96th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Souzeina in New York City, We the Isolationists (104th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Eklavya Sarmah in Delhi, We the Isolationists (263rd Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Nisha Yadav in Ajmer, We the Isolationists (291st Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Ifrah Rehman in Delhi, We the Isolationists (190th Corona Diary)