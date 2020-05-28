City Series – Aayush Verma in Delhi, We the Isolationists (340th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aayush Verma]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona…
And I see myself opening my heart to me
I let the sun burn my skin
And the cuckoo heal it with her voice
I let the wind kiss me
Like it kisses the trees, without asking first
I look at the dogs, treated like humans
And humans, treated like dogs
I squint my eyes harder
Till I see nothingness
Till I see love
Aren’t they the same
All this time, always within?
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.