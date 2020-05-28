City Series – Priya Varughese in Kochi, We the Isolationists (342nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Priya Varughese]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see much more than I do gazing outside my window, wishing for less anxious days. Amidst all the chaos, several thousand tests, uprooted families and compromised online content, things have really slowed down. To the point where everything is starting to sound like a meditative affair, even the act of violence blaring over the radio during evening tea. Is it true though? that you see a changed world? because Ive seen people adapting and then Ive seen people forgetting. It is sad indeed that you can barely unsee the good turning mad too soon.
