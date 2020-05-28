City Series – Shravni Aterkar in Asheville, North Carolina, We the Isolationists (337th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shravni Aterkar]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see myself walking through the aisles of a bookstore, dimly lit, with red and orange carpet, hardwood, dark brown bookshelfs, filled with stories and poems from all over the world. I feel their eyes on me as I pass them by. I feel an urge to go over to each one and have a conversation with them but I have to be at a length which is safe for them. No matter the distance, I keep my books in my heart. I wish to open my eyes and find myself in this bookstore, standing in front of books and being able to touch them.
