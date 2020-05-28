City Series – Swastika Samanta in Brisbane, We the Isolationists (336th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Swastika Samanta]
I close my eyes in self isolation from corona… and I see lose my eyes in my self isolation from Corona… and I see everything happening in the world at once. Flashes of apocalyptic cyclones and broken dams, biblical locust swarms and invisible illnesses. I see dispensable lives of the poor. But what I see most is glaring apathy. Or a lack of empathy? Whatever it is, all’s well in my world, yet. Okay? After all, feigning ignorance is the magic drug behind ‘survival of the fittest’ in these times or so, I have been told. You see, I am part of the privileged few that’s still allowed to ‘future plan’. So then, I see diffused sunlight and pretty people, I see hope and dream of a kinder humanity.
