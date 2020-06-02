City Series – Anita Dutt in Andalucia, We the Isolationists (343rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anita Dutt]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my mind surrendering to stillness in chaos. Finally, the veil of mass illusion lifted? Through cycles of creation and destruction, the earth seeks balance and does not discriminate – So, all is as it should be. On my travels, having witnessed vast Amazon rainforest destruction firsthand. I can only conclude – that as a species we have been ‘Mind Hacked’ and disturbingly, it seems our Collective-Exploited-Colonized-Mindstate has placed us ALL in this Ecological Emergency. A simple yet complex and overwhelming Human Identity Crisis. Optimistically, perhaps guided by Mother Nature, another way is possible.
