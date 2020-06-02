City Series – Aradhana Nayak in Bhubaneswar, We the Isolationists (348th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aradhana Nayak]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see how the stars and the moon are shining even in the darkest hours. I’m taking a walk through the mountains early morning, breathing the pure air. There is so much greenery. Peacocks are dancing. Seconds are passing by, minutes are rolling on and hours are moving on, while I’m bleeding my words in order to stay alive in this phase of uncertainty.
Monsoon has arrived. I’m sitting by the window, patiently waiting for the roses to be smelt again, for the ice to melt again and for the love to wake again. I’m staring at the empty streets and missing the last glimpse of my mother’s smiling face.
I open my eyes, smile with the tears and take one day at a time to swim through this chaos. Because, I believe nothing stays. Neither happiness. Nor grief. With a hope in my heart, I look at the sunset and the rays hug me tightly as if offering me gift of ‘faith and patience’ to my heartbeat, by whispering four magical words: ‘This too shall pass’. :’)
