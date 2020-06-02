City Series – Medhavi Kumawat in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (349th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Medhavi Kumawat]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my beloved niece’s beautiful little face. She is indeed the most peaceful sight to the eye, and to not just mine, you will want to just gaze at her for days if you ever meet her.

I see how her tiny hands reach out to the expanse of everything she encounters, how much she loves to experience.

Oh look, there she is jumping around, making everybody laugh and fall in love with her more and more. Her dense curly hair bounce over her face and shoulders, oh dear Lord please help her with all that beautiful mess.

She has made me learn what love is, she is the reason for my happiness since 3 years.

If I could keep my eyes closed for a little longer, I would like to see myself becoming her favorite.

