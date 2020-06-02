City Series – Rupali Rohilla in Delhi, We the Isolationists (345th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rupali Rohilla]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself looking into my own reflection, it does not look like myself, the hair does not look so appealing, nor does my lips. What has happened to my face, my terrible terrible face…and suddenly the mirror is what I start to hate.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.