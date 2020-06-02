City Series – Sundaram Thakur in Delhi, We the Isolationists (346th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sundaram Thakur]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a different world which now knows how to appreciate even from a distance, which knows how to be patient to the odds that life presents to it. I see friends being more than just friends, even if they do not share the same platter of food and the same mug of iced tea anymore, they still manage to pump each other up when dismay arrives, by recreating virtual meetings into the real ones. I see a world longing for love, for pride, for acceptance, for acknowledgement, and I hope the longing ceases to exist, for this thirst needs to quenched. I wish to open my eyes to see a world free from brutality, free from meaningless bonds, free from just vague explanations, free from injustice, free from discrimination and free from the evil. I wish to see a better world.
