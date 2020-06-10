City Series – Aisha Zafar in Allahabad, We the Isolationists (358th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aisha Zafar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself wondering if we’ll learn anything from this time. Knowing we can go to sleep one night thinking there’s no stopping us and wake up to a world at halt. Evening plans, travel itineraries, all rendered useless. That while we try to control everything, our futures, our friendships, even our waters, the world remains home to countless mysteries, monstrosities. The idea is not to romanticise, find a silver lining or blame all for the mistakes of a few. But won’t it be a shame if we don’t come out of this changed? Unaware of our privilege, our priorities. Won’t it be a shame if we don’t come out of this humble?
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.