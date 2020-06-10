City Series – Deeksha Choudhary in Jabalpur, We the Isolationists (352nd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Deeksha Choudhary]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see what I lost or maybe I never found across my life. I observe the time elapsing through my eyes which rustles delicately behind my ears. I don’t know whether the chirping sound of the birds or the sound of my mother’s bangles had everlastingly been the same. The acknowledgement of the consciousness of rising and falling of my heartbeats, the difference in my breaths and the involvement of my every nerve in different circumstances, has urged me to know more about myself.

Sometimes I reckon, as I keep inhaling the newness of the air,

“The initial flow of all encompassing is always exhilarating.”

It may be the joy of first ride, travelling alone or the first time the heart whispers that’s the one ❤️. And then I ask myself, when was the last time, I did something for the first time? And I perceive, the time was never lost, I just never went to traverse through the veins of silence in the shadows of closed eyes.

