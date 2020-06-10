City Series – Kanan Parmar in Noida, We the Isolationists (361st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Kanan Parmar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a beautifully painted sky that is being clicked by thousands and the photos being posted online.
I see how people have started using social media as their coping mechanisms.
I login to my instagram to find chaos.
On the contrary, I also see and feel a temporary relief from the fast-paced world.
But then,
I open my eyes,
to face the harsh reality.
I close my eyes again to seek refuge and peace within me.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.