City Series – Kanan Parmar in Noida, We the Isolationists (361st Corona Diary)

June 10, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Kanan Parmar]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a beautifully painted sky that is being clicked by thousands and the photos being posted online.
I see how people have started using social media as their coping mechanisms.
I login to my instagram to find chaos.
On the contrary, I also see and feel a temporary relief from the fast-paced world.
But then,
I open my eyes,
to face the harsh reality.
I close my eyes again to seek refuge and peace within me.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

