City Series – Ranvijay Singh in Hisar, We the Isolationists (354th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ranvijay Singh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see signs of life, creeping through the cracks to finally see daylight. The cursed year is what they are calling it and maybe this is an atonement of sorts but redemption is what I like to call it. Having to find refuge in things rather than people is hard though but it’s harder to complain because things don’t and people did. On a separate note if I had three wishes one of them would be NASA’s internet, the other two being no more corona and more wishes respectively.
Time is abundant and I feel great pleasure in saying this, things that I used to miss out on are finally doable. I don’t have to be on a budget to take care of me. Enough time to put my soul into words, to exercise my guts out and to just sit and do nothing at all. I reminisce sometimes but it’s all good.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.