June 10, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Vikram Singh in Ujjalwas Village in Rajasthan, We the Isolationists (359th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Vikram Singh]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself holding within the image of her auspicious arrival when she came upwards from the stairs and there I stood realising why I have been sent on this planet and thereafter every thing has some elements of her beauty wherever I see wherever I go.

Now relaxing makes more sense than ambition. Now planting a flower plant at home is similar to give it to her in person.

I close my eyes to feel the pleasant fragrance of all the shrines and temples in her divine lap.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

