City Series – Vimpal Padhiyar in Vadodara, We the Isolationists (353rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vimpal Padhiyar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the leaden misty sky, as if it is on the verge to cry. Every time I look at the flying bird, I feel caged. Everything seems to fade, this paranoia doesn’t seem to wane, every single thought leads to an unpredictable fate. One thing I’ve learned from this crisis is, what we all were chasing was so lame. There is nothing ours to claim, not even the body we have. But that doesn’t mean we have to be sad, coz, sadness will not bring us the normalcy we crave.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.