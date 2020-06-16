City Series – Apoorva Chaudhry in Gurgaon, We the Isolationists (369th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Apoorva Chaudhry]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself transitioning from chaos to calm. I can’t seem to comprehend exactly what transpired, but this calm is unsettling.
I lean back in my chair and wonder how differently the pandemic has affected me and the furloughed migrant workers. I feel deflated from everything. I scroll through Instagram to distract the worrier in me. The new normal is quite a bummer and I strangely want ordinariness back.
I can’t bury my head in the sand but I dream of a better tomorrow where we shall enjoy unafraid leisurely walks and reassuring human touch. My hair will blow in the breeze again and the world will have an attitude of gratitude.
I open my eyes gently and start humming Farhan’s soulful shayari from ZNMD. It doesn’t fail to lift me up from lockdown blues.
