June 19, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Ekta Yadav in Delhi, We the Isolationists (381st Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Ekta Yadav]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself lying on the floor of a room where all of my memories hang on the yellow wall. The laughs I had, the conversations I had with myself and, the tears I shred linger inside this room. I am trying to stand up but I can’t, these memories weigh heavier than life.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

