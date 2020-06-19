City Series – Mitiksha Gupta in Bulandshahr, We the Isolationists (371st Corona Diary)

City Series – Mitiksha Gupta in Bulandshahr, We the Isolationists (371st Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Mitiksha Gupta]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself standing alone on a deserted road. It seems that the time has stopped and has given me a chance to think about the sole purpose of my existence. In fact, I needed this time to re-evaluate my actions and my journey of life but not in this way. I wanted to let myself open up and look upon my actions but not at the cost of the lives of millions. Now, when I see myself in this self-isolation period I feel mixed emotions of self-contentment and grief. Self-contentment, as for now I am able to find myself my space in the fast moving life, and grief for those who have paid the cost of this feeling.

I hope that we all will definitely come over this hard time and will definitely find a better world to live in.

Smiles.

