City Series – Padma Sinha in London, We the Isolationists (374th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Padma Sinha]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see you.
You meet me!
Like a soft voice in my head.
Like molten silver on Thames on a full moon night.
Like a calm breeze.
You caress your finger under my loose strand of hair,
Twirl it twice and hook it behind my ear.
Sometimes you are me and at other times – all that I am not.
You are one and I’m the other.
You fit right in the crevice of my incompleteness
And I fit in yours.
Friends and lovers-
Yesterday, and till the end of the world!
