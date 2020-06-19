City Series – Shikha Tiwari in Chandigarh, We the Isolationists (378th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shikha Tiwari]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in Pachmarhi where I spent most of the years of my life. I see myself in a swimsuit, sitting on a rock, too scared to jump into the fairy pool, till I hear my friend’s voice screaming “lets dive in.” I see myself spending my evenings at Shruti’s place, where her mother makes crispy crunchy snacks and serves with chai. I see myself making plans for jungle safari with my friends, which apparently ended up in Laxman’s sweet shop the other day.
I open my eyes and see nothing different. I am privileged that I have got a home and loving people who never fail to surprise me with their generosity and loveliness.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.