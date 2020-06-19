City Series – Soumya Das in Bhubaneswar, We the Isolationists (376th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Soumya Das]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself ten years down the line. Even though it seems extremely courageous to imagine a future amidst this situation, I want to think of myself in the future. I hope i am finally happy in ten years and don’t have the same philosophy that i have as of today, where i consider happiness to be delusional, and sadness as something real to hold on to. I hope I don’t hold onto certain memories as though my life depends on it, or foster the leftover sadness like my own child. But most importantly, I intend to have grown up into a person who can handle loneliness, and not give in to the stubbornness of misery.
