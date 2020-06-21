City Series – Aditi Chandola in Dehradun, We the Isolationists (384th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aditi Chandola]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself back in the Himalayan monastery I visited earlier this year. Prayer chants reverberate through my ears and several prayer flags wave to me in the wind. I see fresh flowers blooming in spite of the winter gloom of these mountains and I see myself becoming one with the mystic air, but when I open my eyes I see an empty wall in a lonely house. The prayer flags don’t flutter and the monks don’t sing any more.
