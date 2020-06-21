City Series – Megha Gandotra in Jammu, We the Isolationists (387th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Megha Gandotra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself myself kneeling at the altar of hoarded books trying to read each one of them, tenderly unfolding their moth-eaten pages, breathing in their sodden fragrances and reminiscing all their metaphors that are so demurely buried in my subconscious. Swimming back in the ocean of notions i anchor back to my school days when i wrote imaginary conversations on the back of school library books leaving cues to the next book like a puzzle that needs to be solved hoping someday that those half written verbose shall be perfected somewhere in the reverberations of the snow-clad mountains. I stroll on moonlit nights humming Ali Sethi’s ballads waiting for the answers to return only to find unfulfilled promises clouding my dreams at the light of the day. I open my eyes and see people complaining about the new normal as their vulnerabilities are slowly revealed one after the other. I realise how happy i am in this phase relearning nature’s essence without ever wanting to return to that rushed life where i was a little less happy and a lot more ruffled with all the surrounding facade. Swooning in the serenity of this lockdown I wonder about the concept of eternity in this moment of relativity and i hope mine finds me now.
