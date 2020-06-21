City Series – Nidhi Sinha Grelaud in Antony, Near Paris, We the Isolationists (382nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Nidhi Sinha Grelaud]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see us walking hand in hand, through the cobbled streets on a sultry summer evening. I can hear the church bells ringing as we stride briskly past strangers into an illuminated boulevard.
Rather on impulse, we enter a noisy bar and order our drinks. Sitting outside, sipping our drinks, we gaze over the lined lampposts running across the far riverbank. At midnight we leave, you and me, hand in hand.
And then I open my eyes… I see your eyes staring into mine, both silently reminiscing the milieus of the time gone by.
