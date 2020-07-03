City Series – Juhi Joshi in Bombay, We the Isolationists (388th Corona Diary)

City Series – Juhi Joshi in Bombay, We the Isolationists (388th Corona Diary)

July 3, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Juhi Joshi in Bombay, We the Isolationists (388th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Juhi Joshi]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the time spent on roads & stations & trains & airplanes.

The city that has always been moving, taking my life along with it, came to a sudden pause.

As old memories flash by my eyes, as things step closer to normalising.

I keep wondering, was this time a primary stop or a layover to the final destination or just a fleeting station or is it where my journey will diverge?

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Viji Venkatesh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (96th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Parul Singh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (102nd Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Vitasta Raina in Bombay, We the Isolationists (193rd Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Juhi Garg in Biratnagar, Nepal, We the Isolationists (1434th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Aakanksha Joshi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (341st Corona Diary)