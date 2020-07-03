City Series – Julia Julley in Varna, Bulgaria, We the Isolationists (396th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Julia Julley]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself at the airport after the quarantine is lifted. I am a frequent long-distance traveller on my way to India, once again. You would think that the sanitizing-masking-distancing was a passing phase but it was meant to take deep roots instead. I do not panic for I have devised a plan. All I needed was to present my doctor’s diagnosis that states: acute contagion phobia. The clerk stares pitifully at me but gets to work. I am to be wrapped head to toes (ankles to be precise) in transparent foil, just like a suitcase. They will poke a few holes, so I can keep my basic life functions going. I have already mastered the tiny geisha steps, so I will walk fine. Reminder: need to ask for an extra hole on top of my head, at the fontanelle, so my thoughts can keep venting. This will prevent an explosion.
