City Series – Nishtha Shrivastava in Rewa, We the Isolationists (394th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Nishtha Shrivastava]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself deeply absorbed in thoughts. I found the speed of thoughts and questions hitting my mind per second is infinity. I see how my mind and heart both are struggling to run the same beat simultaneously. How my heart is longing for something and my brain is interpreting it in thousand complex forms.
Complicated thoughts, untold stories,
Long odds, heaven’s glories!
I open my eyes… found calming myself and saying have faith, everything will be okay.
Everything has its own time. ~ ECCLESIASTES 3:1-8 (BIBLE).
