City Series – Parvathy Baiju in Delhi, We the Isolationists (392nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Parvathy Baiju]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see… Dark Times. The world’s under the reign of You-Know-What. And I’m terrified. So now, I walk along the narrow lanes behind The Leaky Cauldron, hiding from the death eaters.
There I saw a man, a rather strange-looking man. His head, unkempt and silver and frizzy and was standing, motionless near a staircase that was not more than just a fire-exit. Now, he turned. And I caught his direct gaze. It was Him. He-Who-Must-be-called-thedelhiwalla.
I wanted to rush to him and ask…what was he doing, whether or not he was scared, why was he out and not hiding, but I didn’t. I couldn’t. Instead he walked toward me and said as if he heard all my queries, ” Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, when one only remembers to turn on the light.”
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.