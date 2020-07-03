City Series – Rahul Jha in Darbhanga, We the Isolationists (391st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rahul Jha]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a wave. A whisper. Filtered sunlight and emerald green memories of her shirt.
I look to the left. Empty bottles. The floor strewn with broken pieces of the granite ashtray and mangled up cigarette butts. Mahler’s symphony flooding out from the other side of the hallway. Deranged petals of the sunflowers from the garland.
One of her earrings. Your ornaments feed off your energy she said. And long after she lost one of her earrings the last time she was here, I can listen to her voice as clear as the mirror like stillness of the waterlogged paddy fields after it has rained down in my city.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.