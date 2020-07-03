City Series – Sharda Mutha in Jodhpur, We the Isolationists (392nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sharda Mutha]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see he Earth breathing. I find myself sitting comfortably in my balcony, sipping masala chai while I realize how privileged I am to recognise this comfort.
There’s a sea of worry in the city and the people have been drowning in this isolation; how is it that they, who have a roof over their heads don’t feel the warmth of it? While those whose roof is nothingness colored in blue say nothing at all?
Between this thin line of fair and unfair the life is walking its quiet steps.
I open my eyes, my thoughts smell like chai now.
