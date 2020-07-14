City Series – Ashita Soni in Shivpuri, We the Isolationists (405th Corona Diary)

July 14, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Ashita Soni]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the life I want to reside and life that I left behind. I imagine the people I would come upon, the places I’ll travel to.

Now, like a migrant walking back home I am walking into an abyss because none of the lives would accept me and say, “you’re mine”.

But then I open my eyes, I realize it is all just a state of my mind and this time will pass by.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

