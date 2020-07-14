City Series – Avinam Manger in Gangtok, We the Isolationists (402nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Avinam Manger]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see
The wind gentle billowing the prayer flag,
Smoke form the fancy, cheering
Incense spreading sweet spring aroma
slowly and gradually all over me.
A lo-fi sweethetic music in background played for my soul.
I open my eyes I see tall mountain Kanchanjunga repository of righteousness,
Spreading tranquility and peace
Wish it could spread in the world too.
