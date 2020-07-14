City Series – Manas Mehta in Delhi, We the Isolationists (406th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Manas Mehta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see news, 4 months old news. 14 Corona positive cases have emerged from Jaipur. Panic has struck anyone, it’s the first time double digits cases are recorded in India.
I rub my eyes a little harder and see yesterday’s news, same people are comprehending 20,000 cases/day as a sign of improvement. Optimist me thinks we have adapted ourselves to the havoc, realist me points out our submissiveness the Murphy’s law.
I open my eyes and switch off the television.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.