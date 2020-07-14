City Series – Natasha Topno in Jamshedpur, We the Isolationists (403rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Natasha Topno]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see us, the garden, and fireflies on a dark sultry night, glimmering with their cold greenish hue, stars on earth. I smell the musky all-permeating petrichor, I hear the hoarse croaking of toads, a jackal howling plaintively, the whispered rustling of leaves. I feel the bristly uncut grass tickling my soles, the sustained whine of the mosquitoes as we swat them away. You regaling me with stories. My eyes open. You are gone, part of this earth you loved, all I have of you is our garden.
