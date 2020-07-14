City Series – Somreeta in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (404th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Somreeta]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myriad of years unfurling, hills that I have been planning to go, that may be I will, smiling at strangers, not leaving anyone behind, only one house at the end of the sleeping selfless meadow, where the darkness of the forest can’t quite reach. Just the thought of being somewhere even a bit closer to all these makes me a little less sad.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.