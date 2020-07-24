City Series – Atiriya Sharma in Patna, We the Isolationists (412th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Atiriya Sharma]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see myself realising how comfortable I’ve become with my own self. How much I’ve learned about myself and how much of myself I’ve given up to achieve it.
In the past, the thought of being alone, mentally and physically, terrified me. But now I find myself laying on my bed, staring at the ceiling, the sun coming in from the huge window in my bedroom and I’m shocked to discover that slowly I’ve become one with the bells of silence.
And now, it feels like a huge burden to get back to normal when eventually the pandemic is sought after or eradicated and how that is going to happen, is what I will figure out in the time left under lockdown.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.