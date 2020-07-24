City Series – Jayati Vats in Noida, We the Isolationists (411th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Jayati Vats]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see a wall. A wall beyond which lies a world sans masks (literally and figuratively). A world with possibilities as wide as the ocean; providing perspectives as clear as its blue skies. All it takes is a leap of faith into what seems unfamiliar, yet you feed off your comfort zone to sink deeper into a sense of familiar futility. I often catch myself pondering the dilemma to climb the wall or to just break it and make the worlds collide.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.