City Series – Suvojit Banerjee in Atlanta, We the Isolationists (415th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Suvojit Banerjee]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see that in the abundance of the cosmos, our microscopic existences are futile. My conscience is half-awake, as if running on low power inside an abandoned ship floating across the realms of nothingness.
Lightyears away-the yearning never gets better. I may become as barren as the moon, but the dry riverbeds of emotion remain etched on my soul, a stark reminder that eons ago I had a heart. Now – it is just a vacuum, a sense of want without a body, a relic of my own unbeing.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.