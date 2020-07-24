City Series – Suvojit Banerjee in Atlanta, We the Isolationists (415th Corona Diary)

July 24, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Suvojit Banerjee in Atlanta, We the Isolationists (415th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Suvojit Banerjee]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see that in the abundance of the cosmos, our microscopic existences are futile. My conscience is half-awake, as if running on low power inside an abandoned ship floating across the realms of nothingness.

Lightyears away-the yearning never gets better. I may become as barren as the moon, but the dry riverbeds of emotion remain etched on my soul, a stark reminder that eons ago I had a heart. Now – it is just a vacuum, a sense of want without a body, a relic of my own unbeing.

"We the Isolationists" series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with "I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…"

