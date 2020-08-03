City Series – Akshita Sharma in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (419th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Akshita Sharma]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see the loneliness surging inside me. As I closed my eyes in the early days of lockdown, I’ve felt the presence of two viruses–one was corona, obviously and the other one was anxiety.
For me, unburdening myself from negativity was not easy. I wrote pages and pages and pages with the ink of despair but was not able to explain the void i was feeling.
Still loaded with many thoughts, I close and open my eyes daily with the hope that one day I’ll meet humans again and then I’ll forget about me and my negativity.
