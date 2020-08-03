City Series – Sneh Sahani in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (420th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sneh Sahani]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see my friends… jumping and giggling around the table snatching fries from each others’ hands and passing around half finished drinks. The other people in the cafe give us side eyes, annoyed from our loudness but somewhere inside intrigued by the youth spurting from our hearts.
Sakshi and I speak the same thing so we act surprised and give each other a bear hug, when her voice suddenly breaks my thoughts and I open my eyes to the ended video recording.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.