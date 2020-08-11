City Series – Manami Chakravorty in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (424th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Manami Chakravorty]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see things which could have been happening right now. This could have been a candle light dinner, or maybe World War 3. I could have been an office-goer on a crowded bus. This could have a Geography class with five students still confused between longitude and latitude. We could have been two birds, side by side, on an electric wire, trying to figure out why the third one died, unaware of physics, chemistry and biology. We could have been the vapour from the roadside tea stall, free and directionless.
